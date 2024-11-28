Former GM Predicts Brutal Ending for Steelers, George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is no stranger to controversy, leading a former member of the organization's front office to caution about his future prospects.
Doug Whaley, who worked for the Steelers' personnel department from 2000 - 2010 before functioning as the Buffalo Bills' general manager from 2013 - 2017, shared his belief that Pickens is going to cause some problems down the line despite his immense talent.
"Everybody knows, it's going to come to an end very badly," Whaley said during 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show on Wednesday. "He is talented and what I call talent is this great seductress. So Medusa is there. And you keep Medusa until it comes to an end just like it did with AB, just like Santonio Holmes. Just keep on running down the list. But I would do it just for right now because you got a window, the defense is hanging on by a thread. You sign Russell for three or four years, keep 'em together 'cause you have a target and a talent. Add some talent, when the other talent you add start to overtake him and he starts to, when his production dips when you can't tolerate anymore, get rid of him."
Pittsburgh, and head coach Mike Tomlin in particular, are well-versed in dealing with big personalities who draw a lot of attention to themselves.
Pickens would fall under that category, especially following his theatrics this season. From yanking Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis down by the face mask to sparring with both Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil and the Cleveland Browns' Greg Newsome II, there's been some questions that have arisen about his behavior and whether or not it's alienated him within the Steelers' building.
Tomlin has defended him at every turn, though, and it's not hard to see why. Pickens, who is coming off of an 1,140-yard season in 2023, has continued to cement himself as a true No. 1 receiver this year with 52 receptions, 776 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games.
Furthermore, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that he's in just his third year in the league at 23-years-old. Pickens, as Pittsburgh's top offensive weapon, is clearly a passionate player who wears his heart on his sleeve.
We have no idea what happens behind closed doors, but it's safe to assume that the Steelers feel pretty comfortable about who he is as a person and teammate while knowing how to deal with any situations that may emerge.
The 2025 season will be Pickens' last under his rookie deal, so extension talks are likely on the table this upcoming offseason. Pittsburgh would have a hard time finding his replacement in the coming years, meaning that he figures to stick around for the foreseeable future despite any concerns about his conduct.
