Former Patriots WR Could Fit Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be in the market for another wide receiver following the news of George Pickens' hamstring injury.
After missing Week 14's matchup with the Cleveland Browns while tracking towards remaining inactive for the Steelers' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Pickens' absence leaves a sizable hole in Pittsburgh's offense.
While Mike Williams and Scotty Miller stepped up versus the Browns, Pittsburgh's roster doesn't have much in the way of viable depth at receiver for the time being, meaning it may have to look outside of the organization for a solution.
That's where K.J. Osborn enters the picture. The 27-year-old was waived by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, who signed him to a one-year deal worth $4 million in the offseason as a means of providing rookie quarterback Drake Maye with more weapons.
Osborn wasn't productive in New England, recording just seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown over seven contests and 231 snaps, but he's shown enough across his five-year career to prove that he could carve out a role with the Steelers.
A fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Miami (FL) in 2020, Osborn followed up a fruitless rookie campaign by establishing himself as an integral part of the team's passing attack for the rest of his time there.
From 2021 to 2023, he hauled in 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns over 50 games (30 starts) while essentially splitting his reps between lining up from the slot and out wide.
Assuming Osborn clears waivers, it would make plenty of sense for Pittsburgh to pursue him. There would still be a lane for him to get on the field even when Pickens is healthy, and it could add another proven option to the receiving room that could come in handy down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!