Former Steelers' Antonio Brown's Probation Ends Year Early

"We see nothing but blue sky for AB."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had his probation end a year early and had his criminal matter related to a battery case in Hollywood, Florida finalized.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown's lawyer confirmed the receiver's probation was terminated early.

"In further demonstration of Antonio Brown's hard work and great progress since his NFL suspension, we are pleased to advise that his withheld adjunction is now final and he has completed a full year ahead of schedule," Brown's attorney Sean Burstyn told Rapoport. "We see nothing but blue sky for AB."

The case stemmed from an incident in January 2020 when Brown was accused of assaulting a moving truck driver. Brown reportedly became violent with the driver after an argument regarding payment.

Brown was charged with burglary with assault, burglary conveyance and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to two-years probation, a psychological evaluation and a 13-week anger management course.

Brown signed a new one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason worth $6.25 million, $3.1 million guaranteed.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

