Former Steelers Offensive Lineman, Broadcast Dies at 66
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some sad news on Monday, as it was announced that former offensive lineman and radio broadcaster Craig Wolfley passed away at the age of 66.
Wolfley had served as the color analyst for the team's broadcasts since the 2022 season after previously holding down a role as the sideline reporter.
He replaced his former teammate and friend Tunch Ilkin in the booth after his death at the age of 63 in September 2021.
Wolfley, after spending his collegiate years playing at Syracuse University and earning third-team All-American honors on two occasions, was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft with the No. 138 overall pick.
The Buffalo, New York native spent a total of 10 seasons in Pittsburgh through 1989, during which he started 102 games while appearing in a total of 129, a majority of which came on the interior of the line at guard.
Wolfley then briefly joined the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 1990 campaign and suited up for a total of 24 games with them before hanging up his spikes.
His brother, Ron, also made the NFL and played running back for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!