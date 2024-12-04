Former Steelers TE Announces Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is hanging up his cleats for the final time, announcing his official retirement from the NFL after eight seasons.
The former first-round pick for the Detroit Lions spent four years with the Lions before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. He played two seasons in Indy, making his first and only Pro Bowl and catching 97 passes for 1,125 yards and 16 touchdowns.
From there, he joined the Steelers for the final two years of his career, playing in 23 games with 12 starts. He recorded 68 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns in Pittsburgh before being released in 2022 ahead of Pat Freiermuth's second season.
Ebron announced the news on social media, posting on Instagram that he was officially calling it a career with football.
"A Career Is A Career!" he wrote. "Im Proud Of Me! Thankful for everyone along this journey 🫡.#Retired“
Included in the post were phots from each of his teams from North Carolina through the Steelers, highlighted by a picture of him and Ben Roethlisberger.
He finished his career with 351 catches, 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns, playing in 106 games with 59 starts.
