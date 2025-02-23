Former Steelers DB Announces Retirement
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal has officially announced his retirement on Instagram after spending eight seasons in the NFL.
Neal's last go-around in the league came with the Steelers after signing a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 campaign. He posted 50 tackles alongside an interception that season while appearing in just nine games due to a rib injury.
Pittsburgh later released Neal in March 2024 after he failed a physical, effectively marking the end of his career.
An Atlanta Falcons first-round pick in 2016, the Florida product started 14 games during his rookie season as the team made it to Super Bowl LI, where they infamously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.
Neal made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after logging 116 tackles, though he'd only play in four contests across the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injury.
He spent the 2020 campaign in Atlanta before signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Neal tallied 72 tackles for them over 14 games and would go on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season, racking up 63 tackles and four passes defended in 17 contests.
