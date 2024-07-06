Former Steelers LB Could Join Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers completely reinvigorated their linebacker room for the 2024 season. It's a multi-year effort by Omar Khan and the Steelers' front office. Last year was the best group of inside linebackers in several years, but injuries destroyed the momentum they were building. Just look at Kwon Alexander.
Alexander joined the Steelers after a bounce-back 2022 campaign with the New York Jets. He was one of the team's best defenders through nine games, recording 41 total tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, forcing one fumble, and providing an athletic and physical presence every snap he was on the field.
A torn Achilles ended Alexander's 2023 after just nine games. He's still rehabbing his injury, but a reunion with the Steelers is unlikely. He should still find employment in 2024 once he is medically cleared.
One team that could use Alexander's services is the Steelers' rival, the Baltimore Ravens. According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the Ravens need a cheap option to fill out their front seven, and Alexander could be the perfect choice.
"Due to his injury history and age—he'll turn 30 in August—Alexander should be available at a team-friendly price," Knox wrote. "A return to Pittsburgh is unlikely, as the Steelers signed Patrick Queen and drafted Payton Wilson to bolster their linebacker corps. However, the rival Baltimore Ravens could potentially use Alexander to help replace Queen."
Knox brings up the most important factor for Alexander: his health. He's had trouble playing a full season his entire career, and 2023 was just the latest example of that. If he is healthy enough to play in 2024, he will provide a huge boost to the Ravens or whatever team he lands with.
That team won't be the Steelers, regardless of what Alexander wants. The organization prioritized improving their inside linebackers this offseason, signing Patrick Queen to the richest free agent deal in team history and drafting the incredibly promising Payton Wilson. Unless injuries plague the position in 2024, the inside linebackers will be a strength for the team. That doesn't leave any space for Alexander with the Steelers, but he could be a fit with their most hated rival.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers WR Under Fire, Bad Arthur Smith Take
- Steelers Expected to Land Colorado Star
- Could Steelers Pull Off Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys?
- Steelers Named Most Likely to Land Brandon Aiyuk
- Steelers Will Keep Two Stars Away During Hard Knocks