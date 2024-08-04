Former Steelers CB Suffers Hamstring Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and starter Levi Wallace left training camp practice with the Denver Broncos and is reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Wallace left early with an apperant hamstrig ailment, and the severity is yet to be known.
Wallace signed with the Broncos this offseason after the Steelers did not offer him a new contract. After spending the last two years in Pittsburgh, the 29-year-old hit the open market in search of his third NFL home. He found it with a one-year deal in Denver, where he'd look to compete for significant playing time alongside Patrick Surtain.
Wallace is likely competing for a starting job at the moment, but could have that derailed if his hamstring injury keeps him sidelined for significant time. Both Damarri Mathis - a former Pitt star - and Riley Moss are looking to earn their place on the defense, and could look to climb the depth chart in Wallace's absence.
During his time with the Steelers, Wallace was a key member of a three-cornerback rotation Pittsburgh utilizes. He played 31 games, including 18 starts, and recorded six interceptions. His final season, he was eventually benched for Joey Porter Jr., but remained the third option behind him and Patrick Peterson.
The Broncos should provide some update on Wallace's injury throughout training camp. The Alabama walk-on and undrafted rookie for the Buffalo Bills has climbed his way into starting roles through thick and thin. With a few weeks before the regular season, he'll be looking to make sure he's able to do it again, but may have to wait as soft tissue situations tend to linger with NFL players.
As more information becomes available on Wallace's injury situation and the Broncos outlook on the veteran, Steelers OnSI will provide updates.
