Former Steelers Star Gets Massive Bonus With Dolphins
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has landed a $16.245 million signing bonus from the Miami Dolphins in a revised contract.
Fitzpatrick was traded to the Dolphins in June, and has since signed on with new agent Drew Rosenhaus. He was reportedly seeking a new contract with some guaranteed money attached and today, it seems he got his wish.
Rosenhaus also represents Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler and tight end Jonnu Smith, who headed to the Steelers last month as part of the trade that sent Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. In response to the revised contract, Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter, "We are comfortable with this commitment to Minkah as we continue to work with the Dolphins on a multi year extension."
In the short time Fitzpatrick has been in Miami, he has not made an outstanding first impression. Despite the expectation that he would be a leader in the Dolphins locker room, the three-time first team All-Pro has reportedly kept to himself, and the team may ultimately depend on defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to keep him in check. Given that the Dolphins have been making moves to avoid just this kind of culture problem, Fitzpatrick may be more trouble than he is (increasingly) worth.
