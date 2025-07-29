Former Steelers OL Surprisingly Retires From NFL
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig has surprisingly hung up his cleats, as the Washington Commanders placed him on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.
A native of Ligue, Hawaii, Herbig spent his entire collegiate career at Stanford from 2016 to 2018. He went undrafted in 2019 and subsequently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Herbig appeared in two games as a rookie in 2019 before playing in 15 contests (12 starts) during the 2020 campaign. In his final season with the Eagles in 2021, he suited up for 16 games and made five starts.
Philadelphia cut Herbig after he signed his restricted free agent tender in the spring of 2022, and the New York Jets claimed him off waivers. He started 11 games for the team before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March 2023 and signing a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he reunited with his brother, Nick.
Herbig played in all 17 games throughout the 2023 campaign and made two starts. He was in line to start at center entering the 2024 season, though he tore his rotator cuff in August and was out for the entire year.
The Washington Commanders signed him to a one-year contract worth $1,337,500 in March, though he won't appear in a contest for them after retiring.
