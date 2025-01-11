Former Steelers Defender Announces Retirement
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson, who spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign with the team, officially announced his retirement on his Instagram account.
Thompson signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on Aug. 2, 2023 after he was waived by the New York Giants. He was later let go by the Steelers at final roster cuts, though they opted to bring him back after he went unclaimed.
In the preseason, Thompson logged 77 defensive snaps while recording seven solo tackles, per Pro Football Focus. His first taste of regular season action with the Steelers didn't come until a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, however, as he was elevated due to an injury to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
In that contest, Thompson saw the field for a total of nine reps on defense and special teams. He was later signed to the active roster following Pittsburgh's Week 11 victory over the Cleveland Browns after fellow defensive back Elijah Riley was placed on the reserve/injured list.
Thompson played in a total of six games during the 2023 campaign, with his last appearance coming in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
He was waived by Pittsburgh in June 2024 and did not resurface with another organization before his retirement.
Thompson spent parts of six seasons at San Diego State before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2022.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!