Former Player Makes Huge Prediction for Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into the season with two running backs playing on the last year of their contract. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are not expected to receive extensions before the campaign begins, but one former player believes one player is going to stick around beyond 2024.
Appearing on the Arthur Moats Experience, former Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin said he believes Warren is going to make a case for himself this season, and by the end of the year, will be the Steelers' long-term running back.
"He’ll turn up a bit more than he has," Garvin said. "I think he does, I think he does because of business, and I think he does because of his running back play… I think the business element will allow him the success that you’re looking for to where you’ll be able to say, ‘we got the running back we need and we’ll get another one to follow him.'"
Warren said at minicamp that he has not had contract talks with the Steelers to this point, but isn't worried about signing another deal. Instead, he wants to focus on playing for a Super Bowl
"No, and to be honest, I’m not really worried about that. I’m worried about winning a Super Bowl," Warren said when asked if negotiations have started.
Last season, Warren rushed for 784 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 61 passes for 370 yards.
With the team declining Harris's fifth-year option, it doesn't appear he'll be back after the season. As for Warren, he could be looking at a few options, including being tendered by the Steelers. If not, and Garvin is right, he'll find himself looking at a multi-year deal at just 26 years old and entering his fourth year in the NFL.
