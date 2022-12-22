Four Steelers Named Pro Bowl Alternatives

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Pro Bowl alternatives for both sides of the ball.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections in Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, and had four players named alternative for the 2023 games.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, fullback Derek Watt and tight end Pat Freiermuth were named the AFC's alternatives, filling in for players who will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Highsmith's career year has been fun to watch for all Steelers fans. The third-year edge rusher has found the quarterback 11 times and has totaled 51 tackles, nine for loss, and five forced fumbles - leading the NFL.

Heyward may be closing in on 35 years old but that hasn't done anything to impact his play on the field. The All-Pro defensive lineman has totaled 55 tackles, eight for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery so far this season.

Freiermuth has taken the second-year leap the Steelers love to see in players. The former second-round pick has become a security blanket for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, catching 53 passes for 630 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Watt continues to be the team's special teams ace, but has also taken on a bigger role at fullback. This season, the veteran has six rushes for 17 yards, five catches for 11 yards and a touchdown, and three special teams tackles.

While the Pro Bowl is no more, the NFL has replaced the annual all-star game with what they're calling the "Pro Bowl Games."

