Four Steelers Named to 2025 Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have four representatives at the 2025 Pro Bowl games as the league announces the initial rosters heading into the final week of the regular season.
For the Steelers, they'll send outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and kicker Chris Boswell. This is Watt's and Heyward's seventh Pro Bowls, Fitzpatrick's fifth and Boswell's second.
Watt, Heyward and Fitzpatrick continue to create a dominant presence for the Steelers defense. Watt heads into the final game of the season with 11.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss, while Heyward has added eight sacks, 70 tackles and 20 quarterback hits.
Heyward becomes the fifth player in Steelers history to make a Pro Bowl at age 35 or older.
Fitzpatrick ended his interception-less drought in 2024, picking off Lamar Jackson in Week 16.
Boswell has arguably been the best kicker in the NFL this season, making 40 of 43 field goal attempts and scoring 18 points (all of the team's points) in two different games. Both games were wins.
The Pro Bowl games will be held in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 2 and feature a variety of mini-games players will participate in.
