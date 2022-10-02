Skip to main content

Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on four key injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some major injuries in the wake of a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin provided updates on safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, corner Cam Sutton and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. 

Edmunds is in the concussion protocol, according to Tomlin, after exiting the game early after taking a hit along the sideline. He did not return.

Heyward is dealing with elbow and ankle injuries. He suffered them midway through the game and sat briefly, but did return. 

Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury but did finish the game on the field. In another blow to the Pittsburgh secondary, Sutton hurt his hamstring in the second half. 

