Four Steelers Named to AP All-Pro Teams

PITTSBURGH -- After a season controlled by the defense, the Steelers started the new year with four players being named to AP All-Pro teams.

Defensive Player of the Year candidate, T.J. Watt, earned two honors. As an edge rusher, Watt was named to a First Team All-Pro and as a linebacker he was awarded Second Team.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward were also voted First Team members for their respective positions. Rookie, Diontae Johnson, was voted Second Team All-Pro as a punt returner.

All three First Teamers were voted second in their positions. Fitzpatrick behind New York Jets' Jamal Adams, Heyward behind Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Watt behind Arizona's Chandler Jones.

Voting was conducted by the AP in a 50 media member poll. David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Terrell Edmunds and Tyler Matakevich also received votes.