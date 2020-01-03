SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Four Steelers Named to AP All-Pro Teams

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- After a season controlled by the defense, the Steelers started the new year with four players being named to AP All-Pro teams. 

Defensive Player of the Year candidate, T.J. Watt, earned two honors. As an edge rusher, Watt was named to a First Team All-Pro and as a linebacker he was awarded Second Team. 

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward were also voted First Team members for their respective positions. Rookie, Diontae Johnson, was voted Second Team All-Pro as a punt returner. 

All three First Teamers were voted second in their positions. Fitzpatrick behind New York Jets' Jamal Adams, Heyward behind Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Watt behind Arizona's Chandler Jones. 

Voting was conducted by the AP in a 50 media member poll. David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Terrell Edmunds and Tyler Matakevich also received votes. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Nick Vannett Wants the Chance to Play with Ben Roethlisberger

Noah Strackbein

Nick Vannett is hoping for more time in Pittsburgh and a chance to play with another Steelers quarterback.

"I'm the True Definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler.": Mike Hilton Hopes to Return in 2020

Noah Strackbein

Mike Hilton is one of several Pittsburgh Steelers looking for new contracts this offseason.

Evaluating Javon Hargrave's Market Value, Chances of Staying in Pittsburgh

Donnie Druin

With Javon Hargrave seeking his first pay day, what could that money look like? We take a look at past defensive tackles, and evaluate his market for 2020.

Steelers 2020 Offseason Guide: Who Stays and Who Goes

Donnie Druin

As the Pittsburgh Steelers' season officially wrapped up on Sunday, it's time to start making decisions on the roster for next year.

Zach Banner Isn't Settled, Hopes to Finish What He Started in Pittsburgh

Noah Strackbein

Zach Banner enters the 2020 offseason a free agent after two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Three Steelers New Years Resolutions for 2020

Donnie Druin

New year, new team, right? Get a look at what the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers look to accomplish.

Mike Tomlin Laughs Off Steelers Hosting Hard Knocks

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, didn't say he was opposed to Hard Knocks.

Steelers Roethlisberger to Have Evaluation; Mason Rudolph Backup

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger will have undergo an evaluation to map out his return process this offseason.

Steelers' Unthinkable Comeback Comes up Short

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers season came to an end after one of the most exciting turnarounds of the 2019 campaign.

Bud Dupree's Return to Steelers: Hopeful but Realistic

Noah Strackbein

Bud Dupree heads to the offseason as a free agent with hopes of returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers.