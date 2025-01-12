George Pickens Not Optimistic About Steelers Future
PITTSBURGH -- Following another playoff loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the organization is heading back to the drawing board. The team hasn't won a playoff game since 2016 and while they've managed to avoid a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, the disappointment over their postseason failures is becoming too much to overcome.
Following the Steelers' playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver George Pickens spoke to the media and dropped a bombshell. He was asked about signs that the Steelers' offense has improved since he joined the team. Pickens responded positively to the question, stating he's sign a few signs of growth. Following up on that, he was asked if that makes him optimistic moving forward to which Pickens responded quickly and concretely.
"Umm," he said. "Nah."
It was a truthful but stunning response from Pickens. In his third NFL season, he regressed statistically and finished the regular season with just over 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was an utter failure for the offense in Pittsburgh, who were expected to take a huge step forward with Wilson under center, an improved offensive line, and Pickens supposed to be entering an elite level. None of that came to fruition in 2024 for the Steelers and apparently there's little hope it improves next season.
The Steelers have a critical decision to make regarding their top receiver this offseason. The polarizing pass catcher has been the subject of criticism this season and his performance at the end of the season was generally lacking. He and quarterback Russell Wilson were not on the same page and the Steelers' offense stumbled without Pickens making consistent plays. The team must now decide if they want to work out an extension with him or let him walk after the 2025 season.
