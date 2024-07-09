Georgia Star Could Be Steelers Next QB
PITTSBURGH -- After an unsatisfactory 2023 season for the quarterbacks of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the entire quarterback room has been changed. None of the quarterbacks rostered in 2023 remain on the roster and additions were made in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson for the coming season.
That being said, both contracts are set to expire following the conclusion of the 2024 season. So, depending on the quality of the quarterback play in the coming year, the Steelers might look elsewhere for their next arm.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck projects to be the top quarterback in the 2025 draft, leading what is viewed by many to be the weakest quarterback class since 2022.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus believes that the Steelers could be an optimal landing spot for the redshirt senior quarterback.
"Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' contracts expire after the 2024 season, and while the Steelers will be hoping one shows enough to secure the long-term starting quarterback job, that would be a surprise. Beck was one of the more impressive quarterbacks in college football by the end of 2023. His arm talent, ball placement and pocket presence give him NFL starter potential. He will enter the year as many analysts' QB1," Sikkema wrote.
Beck had a good season in his first season as the Georgia starting quarterback in 2023. While he became the face of disappointment as the Bulldogs were unable to win for the third straight year, he was able to put up great statistics.
Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in 14 games in 2023, throwing just 6 interceptions. On the ground, Beck rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns and did not give up a fumble.
While Steelers fans hope to not have to go into the draft wanting a quarterback, it is a possibility that the Steelers must consider going forward. An ideal situation would be one of the two out of Wilson and Fields performing to their standards and procuring an extension, but Beck is a good option for the Steelers in the draft if things go awry.
