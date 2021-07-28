Watch: GM Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees

Stories of Bill Nunn, impact of the five Pittsburgh Steelers being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will cheer five former members of the organization into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend.

General manager Kevin Colbert addressed a number of topics during his press conference prior to training camp. He started, however, by congratulating those being enshrined into Canton, Ohio, during the weekend of Aug. 7.

The Steelers will watch Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher be inducted as members of the 2020 class on Saturday, Aug. 7. Alan Faneca will be inducted as a member of the 2021 class on Sunday, Aug. 8. Former scout Bill Nunn has also been inducted and will have a tribute video played in his honor during the ceremony.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

