Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Watch: GM Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees

Stories of Bill Nunn, impact of the five Pittsburgh Steelers being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will cheer five former members of the organization into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend.

General manager Kevin Colbert addressed a number of topics during his press conference prior to training camp. He started, however, by congratulating those being enshrined into Canton, Ohio, during the weekend of Aug. 7. 

The Steelers will watch Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher be inducted as members of the 2020 class on Saturday, Aug. 7. Alan Faneca will be inducted as a member of the 2021 class on Sunday, Aug. 8. Former scout Bill Nunn has also been inducted and will have a tribute video played in his honor during the ceremony. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Could Steelers See Banner, Okorafor Before Preseason? 

Ben Roethlisberger Excused From Practice

Steelers Have Plans for Extra Cap Space

T.J. Watt is Not Madden22's Highest-Rated Edge Rusher

5 Questions Steelers Will Answer During Week 2 of Camp

What to Expect From T.J. Watt's Contract Extension

Steelers Closing in on T.J. Watt Extension

Trai Turner on Replacing DeCastro, Alan Faneca, Steelers

Unvaccinated Steelers to Wear Indicators

Alex Highsmith on Learning From, Competing With Melvin Ingram

Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.13.31 AM
News

Watch: GM Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees

KSR_0505
News

Could Steelers See Banner, Okorafor Before Preseason? Tomlin Answers

2021_OTA_0608kr_0976
News

Ben Roethlisberger Excused From Practice as Steelers Prepare for Pads

USATSI_12246668_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Extra Cap Space? Steelers Have a Plan for Their Excess Money

2020_Practice_1001ce_0384
News

Steelers Willing to (Somewhat) Adjust As They Race Clock on T.J. Watt Extension

USATSI_15113754_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' T.J. Watt is Not Madden 22's Highest-Rated Edge Rusher

2021_OTA_0603ce_0820
AllSteelers+

5 Questions Steelers Will Answer During Week 2 of Training Camp

USATSI_14755452_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: What to Expect From T.J. Watt's Contract Extension