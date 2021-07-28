Watch: GM Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will cheer five former members of the organization into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend.
General manager Kevin Colbert addressed a number of topics during his press conference prior to training camp. He started, however, by congratulating those being enshrined into Canton, Ohio, during the weekend of Aug. 7.
The Steelers will watch Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher be inducted as members of the 2020 class on Saturday, Aug. 7. Alan Faneca will be inducted as a member of the 2021 class on Sunday, Aug. 8. Former scout Bill Nunn has also been inducted and will have a tribute video played in his honor during the ceremony.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
Could Steelers See Banner, Okorafor Before Preseason?
Ben Roethlisberger Excused From Practice
Steelers Have Plans for Extra Cap Space
T.J. Watt is Not Madden22's Highest-Rated Edge Rusher
5 Questions Steelers Will Answer During Week 2 of Camp
What to Expect From T.J. Watt's Contract Extension
Steelers Closing in on T.J. Watt Extension
Trai Turner on Replacing DeCastro, Alan Faneca, Steelers
Unvaccinated Steelers to Wear Indicators
Alex Highsmith on Learning From, Competing With Melvin Ingram