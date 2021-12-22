Good News: Steelers Donate Nearly $30K to At-Risk Kids and Their Families

A group of Pittsburgh Steelers players joined together to provide for at-risk children and their families this holiday season.

PITTSBURGH -- A group of Pittsburgh Steelers players, with a matching commitment from team, have donated to their Social Justice Fund for 2021 to help support the local community.

Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, guard B.J. Finney, linebacker Alex Highsmith, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., guard Malcolm Pridgeon and offensive lineman John Leglue have all contributed in donating $29,400 to the Urban Impact Foundation.

The Urban Impact Foundation targets at-risk children and their families, in efforts to support and improve their lives. During the pandemic, the foundation has shifted its focus to providing online resources, food delivery, basic necessities, and school supplies to serve students' and families' highest needs.

"I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.

In 2018, the NFL announced that it will offer up to $250,000 annually in matched donations to support community improvement, social justice and law enforcement relationships.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Place Two Players on COVID-19 List

Steelers Committed to Sticking With Pressley Harvin

It's Time to Veer Away From Kenny Pickett to Steelers Talk

Tomlin Says Steelers Were OK With Trading Melvin Ingram

Diving Into Steelers *Very Real* Playoff Push

Seven Chiefs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene