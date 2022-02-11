Aaron Rodgers Named 2021 NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the 2021 NFL's Most Valuable Player, claiming his fourth league MVP.

In 2021, Rodgers completed 366-of-531 passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions for a 111.9 passer rating.

He led the league in passer rating for a second straight season and third in the league in completion percentage at 68.9. He tied for fourth in TD passes, surpassing 35 for the sixth time in his career, tying only Tom Brady for the most in NFL history.

Rodgers also played 13 games this season with multiple TD passes and no interceptions, breaking his record of 11 (2014, 2020), which also tied Brady (2010).

Rodgers' fourth MVP award trails just Peyton Manning (5).

