Aaron Rodgers Sets Deadline for Decision on Future

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has set his date.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has set an unofficial deadline for his decision on his future, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Rodgers will have his final decision on Tuesday, March 8, the same day as the franchise tag deadline. 

"Tuesday has been Rodgers’ deadline because that’s the final day for the Packers to decide whether to place an $18.5 million franchise tag on his favorite receiver, Davante Adams," Klis explained. "Could Adams then become an NBA-like tag-sign-and-trade as part of a Rodgers’ deal?"

Rodgers' future is pretty open. There's optimism he'll return to Green Bay, reports the Denver Broncos will offer a strong trade package, and have named the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans as other potential landing spots.

The Steelers are open to any avenue for a new quarterback. The question will be whether or not they're willing to spend big for the reigning MVP.

