Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Matt Canada critics aren't stopping despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half resurgence this season. And now, Hall of Fame candidate Steve Smith is making his thoughts known on the Steelers offensive coordinator.

During an appearance on NFL Gameday, Smith called Canada a "Saturday coordinator," referring to his inability to lead an NFL offense.

"I’m saying his play-calling is Saturday and this, even though today is Saturday, is Sunday football and it isn’t going to work here. Not on this level," Smith said. “He’s calling Saturday plays on Sunday."

The Steelers are improving, but their scoring totals aren't doing much to impress. They scored just one touchdown against the Raiders in Week 16 and have scored over 20 points just four times this season.

Canada has taken criticism from many across the NFL, including opposing players who have said his play calls are predictable.

While some believe Canada's time in Pittsburgh ends after the season, rumor has it that there's another year on his contract that could keep him around one more season. The Steelers have not addressed the situation to this point.

