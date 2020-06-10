AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Hall of Fame Game, Ceremony Expected to Stay as Scheduled

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- As of now, the NFL is set to play it's first preseason game of 2020 on August 6.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys hasn't made any changes to the date, setting, or attendance. According to Hall of Fame VP of communications Rich Desrosier, the game is set to be played as scheduled, with fans.

"One of the things we're hoping for and that we're willing to do is to almost be the test case for the NFL," Desrosiers told CBSSports.com. "Give us the green light and we'll show folks how it can be done safely for fans, safely for participants and safely for the employees here. We feel very positive about the prospects of this happening in early August."

Desrosier said the reopening of Ohio's amusement parks should give the state some time to see if COVID-19 cases spike with larger groups of people in one area. If it doesn't, it should allow the Hall of Fame game to be played as expected with safety protocols likely in place.

"We haven't laid out all the protocols for what that'd look like for an outside event," Desrosiers said. "We'd be looking at some guidance from the governor for that and assuming that we still have eight weeks to see what that might look like."

President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker, told NFL Network that the 2020 ceremony is still planning to take place as scheduled.

"Our plan right now is to go forward as if we're going to have a full ceremony," Baker said on GMFB.

The Hall is also planning five contingency plans in case they need to reschedule or change direction to their normal ceremony. One of the plans is to move the 2020 ceremony to next year.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boom or Bust: Steelers With High Expectations in 2020

These four players find themselves with some high praise from fans, but how real is their potential?

Connor Deitrich

Rookie Impact: Kevin Dotson Provides Starting Capabilities for 2020 and Beyond

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linemen Kevin Dotson was considered the steal of the draft in the trenches. Could he start in 2020?

Donnie Druin

Rookie Impact: Anthony McFarland Brings Big-Play Abilities to Steelers Backfield

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland brings a dynamic capability to the Steelers backfield.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Planning to Host Training Camp at Heinz Field

Due to COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers may go from Saint Vincent to their usual stomping grounds for training camp this season.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Draft-A-Thon Donations Being Used for Continued COVID-19 Relief

The Steelers' donations during the 2020 NFL Draft are being put into place by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Noah Strackbein

Year Two: Steven Nelson Feels Steelers Defense Has Tools to Be One of NFL's Best

The Steelers' defense has 10 returning starters entering 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Fantasy Football: Most Signs Say James Conner Is Worth the Risk

You have to look past the Pittsburgh Steelers atrocious 2019 season to evaluate James Conner's fantasy value in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Pops Was Hyped: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Dad With New Truck

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner spent the weekend putting a major smile on his dad's face.

Noah Strackbein

Little Concern From Players as Steelers Prepare for Training Camp at Home

One Steelers player isn't worried about having to stay in Southside for training camp this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin Returns to Steelers' Facility

Head coach Mike Tomlin is back in the building at the Steelers' practice facility in Southside.

Noah Strackbein