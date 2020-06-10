Hall of Fame Game, Ceremony Expected to Stay as Scheduled

PITTSBURGH -- As of now, the NFL is set to play it's first preseason game of 2020 on August 6.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys hasn't made any changes to the date, setting, or attendance. According to Hall of Fame VP of communications Rich Desrosier, the game is set to be played as scheduled, with fans.

"One of the things we're hoping for and that we're willing to do is to almost be the test case for the NFL," Desrosiers told CBSSports.com. "Give us the green light and we'll show folks how it can be done safely for fans, safely for participants and safely for the employees here. We feel very positive about the prospects of this happening in early August."

Desrosier said the reopening of Ohio's amusement parks should give the state some time to see if COVID-19 cases spike with larger groups of people in one area. If it doesn't, it should allow the Hall of Fame game to be played as expected with safety protocols likely in place.

"We haven't laid out all the protocols for what that'd look like for an outside event," Desrosiers said. "We'd be looking at some guidance from the governor for that and assuming that we still have eight weeks to see what that might look like."

President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker, told NFL Network that the 2020 ceremony is still planning to take place as scheduled.

"Our plan right now is to go forward as if we're going to have a full ceremony," Baker said on GMFB.

The Hall is also planning five contingency plans in case they need to reschedule or change direction to their normal ceremony. One of the plans is to move the 2020 ceremony to next year.

