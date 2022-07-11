After over 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Heinz Field.

For the first time since 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new name to their home field. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, H.J. Heinz Company will no longer own the naming rights to the stadium.

After 21 years of Heinz Field, the Steelers will welcome a new home turf to the North Shore. Fillipponi reports that naming change could happen as soon as this week.

Earlier this offseason, President Art Rooney II said he and the organization were optimistic about keeping the name. The Steelers signed a one-year deal with Heinz in 2020 but were unable to lock in a long-term deal moving forward.

The change will likely bring plenty of rebranding as well. Heinz Field contains a number of ketchup icons throughout the stadium, including the giant bottles on both sides of the scoreboard.

For fans, this change is monumental. There's no hints as to what the next stadium name will be, but with plenty of local brands, suggestions are already abundant.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Year, More QB Stories

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett