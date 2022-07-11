Skip to main content

Report: Steelers to Change Stadium Name

After over 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Heinz Field.

For the first time since 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new name to their home field. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, H.J. Heinz Company will no longer own the naming rights to the stadium. 

After 21 years of Heinz Field, the Steelers will welcome a new home turf to the North Shore. Fillipponi reports that naming change could happen as soon as this week. 

Earlier this offseason, President Art Rooney II said he and the organization were optimistic about keeping the name. The Steelers signed a one-year deal with Heinz in 2020 but were unable to lock in a long-term deal moving forward.

The change will likely bring plenty of rebranding as well. Heinz Field contains a number of ketchup icons throughout the stadium, including the giant bottles on both sides of the scoreboard.

For fans, this change is monumental. There's no hints as to what the next stadium name will be, but with plenty of local brands, suggestions are already abundant. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Year, More QB Stories

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17685343_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Sunday Ticket Moving to Streaming Service

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_16686443_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Named ACC Athlete of the Year

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_17590649_168388034_lowres
News

One NFL Analyst Still Believes Steelers Should Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18342187_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Kenny Pickett Makes Most Sense as Steelers Backup QB

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (7)
Podcasts

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Season, More Quarterback Stories

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_11440648_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Art Rooney Jr., Buddy Parker Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

By Noah StrackbeinJul 7, 2022
USATSI_16769118_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Re-Sign DE Justin Houston

By Noah StrackbeinJul 7, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (6)
AllSteelers+

Answering 5 Questions About the Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinJul 7, 2022