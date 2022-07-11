Skip to main content

Heinz Sends Message to Steelers Fans Following Stadium Name Change

Heinz says this isn't goodbye to Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

H.J. Heinz may not have the naming rights for the Pittsburgh Steelers home field anymore, but they aren't saying goodbye. The famous ketchup company announced that the partnership will continue despite changes. 

The Steelers agreed to a 15-year deal with Michigan-based brokerage company Acrisure to change the field's name to Acrisure Stadium. The switch happens immediately, but Heinz says they'll remain part of the future after spending the last 20 years building the past. 

There has been plenty of memories at Heinz Field. Steelers fans are adjusting to the change. Acrisure's deal includes investments into the stadium and community, which hopefully brings a fruitful partnership for everyone within Steelers Nation. 

What's your favorite moment at Heinz Field? Let us know on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Release Details for Acrisure Stadium

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No More Heinz Field: Steelers to Change Stadium Name

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Year, More QB Stories

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

FXZ4fYtXkAAVZk9
News

Steelers Release Details for Acrisure Stadium

By Noah Strackbein14 minutes ago
USATSI_17163566_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Choose Michigan Brokerage Firm for New Stadium Name

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18504554_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell7 hours ago
USATSI_5827358_168388034_lowres
News

No More Heinz Field: Steelers to Change Stadium Name

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_17685343_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Sunday Ticket Moving to Streaming Service

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_16686443_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Named ACC Athlete of the Year

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_17590649_168388034_lowres
News

One NFL Analyst Still Believes Steelers Should Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18342187_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Kenny Pickett Makes Most Sense as Steelers Backup QB

By Noah StrackbeinJul 8, 2022