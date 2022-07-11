Heinz Sends Message to Steelers Fans Following Stadium Name Change
H.J. Heinz may not have the naming rights for the Pittsburgh Steelers home field anymore, but they aren't saying goodbye. The famous ketchup company announced that the partnership will continue despite changes.
The Steelers agreed to a 15-year deal with Michigan-based brokerage company Acrisure to change the field's name to Acrisure Stadium. The switch happens immediately, but Heinz says they'll remain part of the future after spending the last 20 years building the past.
There has been plenty of memories at Heinz Field. Steelers fans are adjusting to the change. Acrisure's deal includes investments into the stadium and community, which hopefully brings a fruitful partnership for everyone within Steelers Nation.
