Practice Highlights: Steelers Offense Focuses on Passing Game

Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers offense as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the final practice before the team's second round of roster cuts. Like many others in the NFL, the Steelers allowed their players to put one more day on tape before hitting the free agent market.

Practice centered around the offensive flow. Watch running backs work on pass blocking, wide receivers fine-tune jet sweeps, and Ben Roethlisberger work with his wideouts in the redzone.

The Steelers return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday for their final practice before traveling to Carolina to play the Panthers. Kickoff for Pittsburgh's final preseason game is 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 27.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

Joe Haden on Contract, Cam Heyward Being Old

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work for 4th Preseason Game

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

Winners and Losers From Steelers Win vs. Lions

10 Observations: Vintage Big Ben and New Heath Miller

Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

Steelers Rule Out Two Offensive Players vs. Lions

AB's Left Hook, Steelers vs. Lions Questions