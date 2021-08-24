August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Practice Highlights: Steelers Offense Focuses on Passing Game

Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers offense as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the final practice before the team's second round of roster cuts. Like many others in the NFL, the Steelers allowed their players to put one more day on tape before hitting the free agent market. 

Practice centered around the offensive flow. Watch running backs work on pass blocking, wide receivers fine-tune jet sweeps, and Ben Roethlisberger work with his wideouts in the redzone. 

The Steelers return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday for their final practice before traveling to Carolina to play the Panthers. Kickoff for Pittsburgh's final preseason game is 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 27. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

Joe Haden on Contract, Cam Heyward Being Old

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work for 4th Preseason Game

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

Winners and Losers From Steelers Win vs. Lions

10 Observations: Vintage Big Ben and New Heath Miller

Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

Steelers Rule Out Two Offensive Players vs. Lions

AB's Left Hook, Steelers vs. Lions Questions

2021_OTA_0601kr_1151
News

Practice Highlights: Steelers Offense Focuses on Passing Game

2021_OTA_0602ce_0506
News

Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks Jr., Cut Four Others

Untitled design (4)
AllSteelers+

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

2020_Practice_1001ce_0747
News

Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

USATSI_16443663_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work After 3rd Preseason Game

USATSI_16225735_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers QB Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Cut by Rams

2021_OTA_0603kr_0550
AllSteelers+

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

USATSI_16605061_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Winners and Losers From Steelers vs. Lions: Rookies Bring Out Old School Big Ben