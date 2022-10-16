Highlights: Steelers Take Down Bucs Behind Unsung Heros

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Acrisure Stadium as 10-point underdogs in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 60 minutes later, they left winners, with a new outlook on the season.

With starting quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving in the second half with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky stepped in and became the hero in Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool finished the game with seven receptions for 96 yards. Rookie Connor Heyward put the team in position to win with a 45-yard burst in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Terrell Edmunds led the team with 10 tackles. Devin Bush redeemed himself with a game-winning pass deflection on a two-point conversion, and Malik Reed had his first sack.

Revisit everything the Steelers did in their 20-18 win in Week 6.

