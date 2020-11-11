SI.com
AllSteelers
Mike Hilton Among 3 Steelers to Return to Practice Wednesday

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received three starters back on the field for their first practice of Week 10. 

Last week, the Steelers faced the Dallas Cowboys without cornerback Mike Hilton, fullback Derek Watt or nose tackle Tyson Alualu. During the team's first practice in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, all three were on the field to some capacity. 

Hilton, who hasn't played since Week 6 with a shoulder injury, and Watt, who aggravated a hamstring injury prior to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, are both expected to return for Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that they have optimism both players will be available on Sunday. 

Alualu missed Week 9 due to a knee injury suffered in the first quarter of Week 8 versus the Tennessee Titans. He returned to practice on Wednesday with limited participation after missing all of last week. 

"We will monitor them throughout the week in terms of their work and the quality of it," Tomlin said on Alualu, Hilton and Watt's injuries. "We're excited about getting those guys back into the fold if we can."

Backup nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. 

Smith-Schuster has rested nearly every Wednesday practice this season. Buggs was dealing with an ankle injury last week but was able to play by Sunday. His status will be monitored throughout the week. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

