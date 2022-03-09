Colts Trade Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders

Yet another quarterback has been taken off the board for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Indianapolis Colts trade Carsont Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Commanders get Wentz, who's owed $28.2 million this season and has two years remaining on his contract, while the Colts receive two third-round draft picks.

Wentz is the third quarterback to be part of headlines in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, Aaron Rodgers announced his return to the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers had some reports early that there was interest in Wentz, but not as strongly as it's been reported about names like Mitchell Trubisky and other veterans.

With Wentz heading to Washington, the Commanders are likely to avoid a first-round quarterback, which could leave a slide open for Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett to fall to 20.

