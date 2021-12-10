Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Update for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left in the first half against the Vikings.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt reportedly tweaked a lingering groin injury but avoided serious damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

    Watt left in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings and returned after halftime in street clothes. Week 14 was only Watt's 11th game this season, dealing with groin, hip and knee issues. 

    The hope is Watt will be able to play in Week 15 when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Pittsburgh will go 11 days before playing again, and will take the weekend to rest before returning to practice next week.

    Watt is a half sack away from breaking the Steelers' single-season record. He's currently tied with James Harrison at 16 sacks. 

    Linebacker Alex Highsmith also avoided a serious injury after leaving the Vikings game. According to reports, he's dealing with a contusion above his knee.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    New Videos Shows Vikings Player Ripping Ball From Claypool's Hands

    Alex Highsmith Avoid Serious Injury

    Ryan Clark Blasts Chase Claypool for Selfishness

    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    Chase Claypool on Celebrating During Last Minute Drive

    Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

    USATSI_17324708_168388034_lowres
    News

    Injury Update for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

    just now
    USATSI_17329500_168388034_lowres
    News

    New Video Shows Vikings Player Ripped Ball From Chase Claypool's Hands After Celebration

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15259528_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Avoids Serious Injury

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15347642_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ryan Clark Blasts Chase Claypool for Selfishness on Steelers Final Drive

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17329500_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17299523_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Updates Injuries of Watt, Highsmith

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17329508_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chase Claypool Blames Teammate for Lost Time During First Down Celebration

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17328581_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Late-Game Surge Not Enough to Beat Vikings

    13 hours ago