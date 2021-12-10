Injury Update for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left in the first half against the Vikings.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt reportedly tweaked a lingering groin injury but avoided serious damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt left in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings and returned after halftime in street clothes. Week 14 was only Watt's 11th game this season, dealing with groin, hip and knee issues.

The hope is Watt will be able to play in Week 15 when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Pittsburgh will go 11 days before playing again, and will take the weekend to rest before returning to practice next week.

Watt is a half sack away from breaking the Steelers' single-season record. He's currently tied with James Harrison at 16 sacks.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith also avoided a serious injury after leaving the Vikings game. According to reports, he's dealing with a contusion above his knee.

