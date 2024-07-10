Insider Explains Justin Fields Route to Steelers Starter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, or at least the assumed starter heading into training camp. He'll sit in "poll position" ahead of Justin Fields, but many are curious what the team's plans are for the 25-year-old former first-round pick.
Fields carries plenty of potential but is also 10-28 as a starter in the NFL. The Steelers are looking for him to be their starter in 2024, but there's some belief he could have an opportunity in 2025 and beyond.
There have been theories of the Steelers giving Fields a Jordan Love-type contract where he gets an opportunity to showcase his skills before earning a major payday, but not every insider believes that's the case.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes Fields's best shot at earning the starting job next season is to take advantage of Wilson's off days this season. The Steelers typically give veterans at least one day off during the week, which includes their veteran quarterback. During those days - most likely Wednesays - Fields will get a shot to showcase his improvements.
"I think they want to find out as much about Justin [Fields] as they can from July 24th until opening day. And we really didn’t see this in OTAs," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. "Russell really wanted to be out there every day. He didn’t miss any practices. A lot of times, what you’ll see with the Steelers, and they did this with Ben [Roethlisberger]. …they’ll purposely rest guys every third or fourth day just to give them a rest. And on those days, those are gonna be huge opportunities for Justin Fields to go out there with the ones to show what he can do.
"You’re not gonna see Justin Fields maybe with the ones a whole lot in the preseason games unless there’s an injury, but I think we’ll see that maybe five, six times during training camp. And I think on those days when he does get to go with the ones, he’s gonna have to prove himself and show the coaching staff and the front office that he might be a part of this team’s future."
Fields and Wilson are both on one-year deals, but the Steelers aren't sold on either being their long-term quarterback. They could look at the NFL Draft next season to fill their need, or, they could try to start another competition between Fields and a rookie.
It's too early to rule Fields out as the starter in 2025, but it's not guaranteed he gets a deal before training camp, or that the team already views him as their next starter. For now, he needs to continue taking steps forward, and giving Pittsburgh a reason why they should keep him.
