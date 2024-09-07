Insider Explains Likelihood Steelers Start Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the final outcome of Russell Wilson's injury for Week 1, but they aren't ruling him out until they absolutely have to. Right now, he's questionable, and NFL insider Mike Florior believes there's still a "chance" he sees the field against the Atlanta Falcons.
"He’s officially questionable," Florio said. "Sounds like it’s closer to doubtful. Now, I’m told there’s a chance he’ll be able to play on Sunday, but the decision may go all the way up to game time. And they’re fine if it’s Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. It was a close competition."
While there's not a ton of optimism that Wilson takes the field in Week 1, the Steelers aren't willing to say no until they ultimately have to. Fields showcased a lot during training camp and the preseason, and the team admitted that it was a tighter competition than many expected.
Even if they weren't really looking for Fields to start in 2024, they were impressed with his athleticism, and there were likely packages that included Fields within the offense even if Wilson didn't get hurt.
The team will hold a final walk-through before jumping on a plain and heading south to Atlanta. That will be one of the biggest determining factors of if Wilson is able to go or not. From there, they'll continue treatmeant throughout the night and test Wilson's calf one final time before the game to make the final call.
If it is Fields, this opens up a can of worms depending on how he plays. A strong performance and many could be wondering if the 25-year-old is better suited to lead this team now and for the future. Meanwhile, a bad performance and Fields's shot in Pittsburgh could be over before it started.
