Insider: Steelers Could Lose Justin Fields to OC
PITTSBURGH -- After joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in the previous offseason and amassing a 4-2 record before being benched, quarterback Justin Fields could possibly be looking for his next stop on his NFL journey.
The Steelers seem unlikely to re-sign both quarterbacks in Fields and Russell Wilson, both of which joined the team on one-year deals heading into the season.
With offensive coordinator Arthur Smith interviewing with multiple NFL teams for open head coaching positions, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo believes that Fields could join Smith at his new destination provide Smith lands one of the jobs he interviews for. On NFL Network's The Insiders, Garafolo spoke on Fields future as an NFL quarterback.
"As for Justin Fields, if Arthur Smith winds up getting a head coaching job elsewhere, wouldn't be surprised if Justin Fields follows him, depending on which job it is and what the situation is there,” Garafolo said.
Currently, some projections including ESPN's Dan Graziano have Arthur Smith landing the Jets head coach position, which would be an interesting landing spot for Fields. The Jets would be moving away from one of the more pocket-heavy passers in an aging Aaron Rodgers in favor of the scrambling Fields, which could bode well for a Jets offense that has been inconsistent for a long time.
In a year that has a relatively weak selection of quarterbacks, the Jets could see more of a sure thing in Fields compared to taking a chance on one of the options available to them at the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft.
The movement of Smith would create an opening for the Steelers, which would be a tough fill after unsatisfactory offensive coordination for multiple season since the departure of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
