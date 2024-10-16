Insider: Steelers Next Up for WR Trade
Despite falling short in their pursuit of wide receivers thus far, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to remain diligent as the trade deadline rapidly approaches.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is of the opinion that the Steelers are next in line to make a splash at the position, stating that the team has actively perused the market while being aggressive in their search.
"Pittsburgh appears to be the next team up," Fowler wrote. "It has been scouring the earth for receiver help, making strong pushes for Brandon Aiyuk and Adams in the past. Williams could make some sense as a deep-threat option, though the Jets and Steelers play this week, which complicates matters. Either way, Pittsburgh will be looking."
Pittsburgh's need for another offensive weapon is no secret. George Pickens is supremely talented and has the physical makeup of a No. 1 wide receiver, but he hasn't translated those traits into top-end production quite yet. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is a dependable option, particularly in the intermediate passing game, though he lacks explosiveness and downfield ability.
Calvin Austin III has had his moments so far this season, posting 167 yards and a touchdown through six games, though Van Jefferson has only caught eight passes for 62 yards despite starting all but one contest for the Steelers.
Rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson made his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and could make an impact down the line, but Pittsburgh doesn't appear comfortable depending on him for the time being.
At this stage, the players who make the most sense as targets for the Steelers are DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams of the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, respectively.
Hopkins is set to hit free agency after the year and has recorded 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown thus far. He's declined over the past few seasons, but with the Titans sitting at 1-4, it's worth a call to see what it would take to pry him away.
Williams has suddenly become the odd man out in New York after the Jets acquired Davante Adams. Recent reports have suggested that both sides are open to parting ways, and the 30-year-old represents a seamless fit for Pittsburgh's offense. He has tallied 10 catches for 145 yards this year.
