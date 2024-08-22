Insider: Steelers Rookie Could Start Season on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' massive roster overhaul this offseason has included a revamped wide receiver room, with only George Pickens and Calvin Austin remaining from the previous roster.
Roman Wilson was one of the additions that the team made, selecting him with the 84th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Along with Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, Wilson was expected to be an impactful addition to the wide receiver room.
That was until Wilson suffered an ankle injury on July 30th, sidelining him. Wilson did not appear in the first two Steelers preseason games.
According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Ray Fittapaldo, he is unlikely to appear in any real capacity in their final preseason game.
Moreso, it's possible he will not appear in their first four games.
"I don't think he is going to play. He did not practice yesterday," Fittipaldo said. “His situation certainly bears watching. Obviously he's a third- round pick. They're gonna carry him on the 53-man roster. But if you're a rookie and you don't play in any preseason games, depending on what else goes on with this roster, I think he's a candidate to start on IR. So that's something to keep an eye on next week. Now, if he returns to practice later this week and next week, then we'll see. But not looking good for Roman Wilson right now."
If Wilson is to end up on the IR when roster cuts occur, NFL rules designate that he will have to miss the first four games of the season.
It would be a brutal blow to a wide receiver room that is already among the leagues weakest. While they have a good receiving option in tight end Pat Friermuth, the Steelers wideout room will feel quite a bit weaker without Wilson.
