Insider Predicts Steelers Extend All-Pro DT
PITTSBURGH -- Months into the 2024 offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to resolve one of their roster's biggest question marks, with veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward entering the final year of his current contract.
Heyward has been one of the faces of this franchise for the better part of the past decade and Steelers insider Mark Kaboly of The Athletic doesn't expect that to change anytime soon. He thinks a new deal in Pittsburgh for the stalwart veteran is not only likely, but imminent and will be completed before training camp begins in August.
“I think they sign him to a multi-year deal within the next couple of months or so and move on from there," Kaboly said. "If you recall, I believe it was he signed a four-year deal three years ago now - very, very similar words came out of his mouth at that time. ‘I still want to play, if it’s somewhere else, oh we’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there.’ That’s just him playing the game right now and getting that out there. He’s not going anywhere. I could see him definitely finishing his career here."
Heyward has put up somewhat of a thin smoke screen recently, saying that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh but playing is his main priority, whether that be in the Steel City or somewhere else. The Steelers have made some defensive line additions over the past couple of years to get younger with draft picks Keeanu Benton and Logan Lee now in the fold. Veteran Dean Lowry is a new addition as of this offseason and Montravius Adams, Larry Ogunjobi and Isaiahh Loudermilk will be back in 2024.
But Heyward is a three-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler. He's proven that even in his mid-30s, Heyward can produce at a high level. Plus he adds valuable leadership off the field and that, combined with his play, make it a no-brainer for the Steelers to work out a deal sooner rather than later.
"He means more than just what he is on the field right now. We’ve learned that with the Roethlisberger ending - they’ll be able to construct a contract in a way that covers their rear end and makes him happy," Kaboly said. "So I think that’s just a lot of fluff right now. I can’t see Cam Heyward going anywhere. I could see a three-year deal where he gets his $22 million this year and a decent salary next year but maybe be aver to cover their but for the third year to maybe be able to get out of it if they have to.”
