James Conner: It Would Be Hard to Leave Steelers

James Conner's story in the city of Pittsburgh is nothing quiet. Playing high school football two hours from Heinz Field, becoming a star at the University of Pittsburgh, battling and defeating Hodgkin's lymphoma at UPMC Children's hospital, and then being drafted by the Steelers, Conner has become as much of a Yinzer as any Pittsburgh resident.

But entering the final year of his rookie contract, there's no certainty Conner stays with the city he's fought through more than football in.

Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he hopes to stay in Pittsburgh indefinitely. With three other running backs on the roster, the future of the Steelers' backfield is unknown, something Conner is also aware of.

“It would be hard, it would be hard to put another helmet on. Just because of everything and what this city means to me," Conner said on Schefter's podcast. “The city I played my college ball in, the city I had my life saved in, became healthy. The city I got drafted to and I want to be able to say the city I brought a championship to. It would be hard. I’m Pittsburgh through and through. But like I said, I’m big on my faith so I’m always going to end up doing and being where I’m supposed to be through the lord’s guidance and direction. We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time; I’m staying in the moment.”

The Steelers drafted Anthony McFarland in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Currently, their running back room consists of Conner, McFarland, 2019 draft pick Benny Snell Jr., and Jaylen Samuels.

Conner joins other offensive star JuJu Smith-Schuster in the final year of their rookie deals. Both players were featured in a video from Ben Roethlisberger of the group working out in preparation for teams to return to practice facilities.