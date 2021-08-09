Washington, Snell Highlight List of Steelers Injuries on Day 14

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Eagles Week. In three days, they'll travel to Philadelphia for their second preseason game, but their list of injuries doesn't seem to be shrinking.

The return of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor came over the weekend, but Monday still kept plenty of names off the field.

Running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage continue to watch from the sideline. Snell ran sprints on the sideline and rode the stationary bike throughout practice.

The Steelers signed Pete Guerriero on Sunday, indicating they expect both to miss Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. has not returned since injuring himself in the Hall of Fame Game. He has been on the field in sweatpants since last week.

Wide receivers James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are still working towards their returns as well. McCloud has been absent since the Dallas Cowboys game, while Washington hurt his knee during Sunday's practice.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no information on Washington's injury. He hopes to have more information tomorrow.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

