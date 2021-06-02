Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers

It's not about catches or contracts for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jame Washington.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- James Washington has flown pretty under the radar since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second-round pick in 2018.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but isn't paying too much attention to the future. 

"I haven't really looked that far," Washington said on his next contract. "I'm trying to get through the season first. Just trying to do what I can to help this team win this year and then we'll talk everything else later."

Washington has only had one season with more than 500 receiving yards, accumulating 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns in three years with the team. Still, in a crowded receiver room, he's found a solidified place amongst JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. 

"As a group, we're just really trying to win," Washington said. "At the end of the day, if we get three or four catches, cool, but if we can get the win we'll take that over [catches] any day."

The Steelers didn't draft a wide receiver for the first time in seven years this past April. Washington and Smith-Schuster will both need new contracts to continue playing in Pittsburgh beyond 2021.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

NFL.com: Alex Highsmith Steelers Most Underappreciated Player

Ben Roethlisberger Impressed With Dwayne Haskins

Steelers Get Boost in Week 2 of OTAs

T.J. Watt Ranks Top 10 in NFL

What is the AFC North Saying About the Steelers

Steelers Projected to Receive Two Comp. Picks in 2022

Le'Veon Bell Says Steelers Should've Paid Him When They Could

Zach Banner, Devin Bush on Track for Training Camp

T.J. Watt Has Third-Best Odds for DPOY

PFF Makes Joke Over Big Ben's 'Deep Ball' 

2021_OTA_0602kr_1554
News

James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers

USATSI_15987253_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Sign Ja'Marr Chase, Joseph Ossai to Rookie Contracts

USATSI_15391552_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Analytics Expert Names Alex Highsmith Steelers Most Underappreciated Player

2021_OTA_0601ce_0383
News

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Impressed With Dwayne Haskins

2021_OTA_0525ce_1115 (1)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Approached Steelers About Taking Pay Cut This Season

2021_OTA_0601ce_0202
News

Steelers Get Offensive and Defensive Boost to Start Week 2 of OTAs

USATSI_15223890_168388034_lowres
News

CBS Ranks Steelers' T.J. Watt Top 10 in NFL

browns steelers
GM Report

Rival Talk: What Does the AFC North Think of the Steelers?