James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers

It's not about catches or contracts for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jame Washington.

PITTSBURGH -- James Washington has flown pretty under the radar since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second-round pick in 2018.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but isn't paying too much attention to the future.

"I haven't really looked that far," Washington said on his next contract. "I'm trying to get through the season first. Just trying to do what I can to help this team win this year and then we'll talk everything else later."

Washington has only had one season with more than 500 receiving yards, accumulating 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns in three years with the team. Still, in a crowded receiver room, he's found a solidified place amongst JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

"As a group, we're just really trying to win," Washington said. "At the end of the day, if we get three or four catches, cool, but if we can get the win we'll take that over [catches] any day."

The Steelers didn't draft a wide receiver for the first time in seven years this past April. Washington and Smith-Schuster will both need new contracts to continue playing in Pittsburgh beyond 2021.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

