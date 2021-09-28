Edge Rusher Jamie Collins Becomes an Option for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look for help in free agency while dealing with injuries.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with groin injuries to both their starting outside linebackers and could look to free agency to boost their depth.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released edge rusher Jamie Collins, after failing to find a suitable trader. Collins, 31, is a former Pro Bowler who's recorded 25.5 sacks in his NFL career. He's now a free agent looking for a fresh start.

The Steelers do have Melvin Ingram, who's played a decently-sized role behind Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt this season. In three games this season, Ingram has played over 150 defensive snaps, filling the role of primary backup.

The uncertainty of Highsmith and Watt does leave some room for an addition. Highsmith did not practice last week and Watt was limited each day. Head coach Mike Tomlin said both could return this week, but their practice availability will be the team's guide to their status for Week 4.

The Steelers swapped out their fourth outside linebacker, waiving Jamir Jones and elevating Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad. Tuszka recorded six tackles in the loss to the Bengals but Pittsburgh failed to record a sack for the first time in 75 games.

Pittsburgh has roughly $10.5 million in available cap space.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

