Jason Kelce Making Impact on Steelers Line
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have several intriguing competitions entering training camp. One of the most exciting figures to be the battle for the offensive line, specifically at center.
The Steelers selected Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The West Virginia University product is widely considered to be the most starter-ready center in his draft class. He's equally athletic. strong, and savvy on the field. There's no doubt that the Steelers view Frazier as the long-term answer at the position and as an anchor on the offensive line.
Despite the impressive prospects, Frazier still must beat out veteran Nate Herbig for the starting job. It won't be handed to the rookie, as Herbig has a real shot to be the center against the Atlanta Falcons in week one. And it's not just because the Steelers have a cautiously patient approach with all of their rookies, it's because Herbig has the experience and knowledge to back it up.
Herbig has starting experience, something the Steelers crave. He's started 30 games over his five years in the NFL, including two at guard for the Steelers in 2023. His first three seasons were spent playing behind future Hall of Fame center, Jason Kelce, for the Philadelphia Eagles. Learning the trade from someone like Kelce could help give Herbig a leg up in the center competition.
Speaking to Steelers insider Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Herbig touched on his experience with the Eagles while not relying on it. He wants to utilize what he learned while working hard to earn his role.
"I would say I, fortunately, learned from Jason Kelce for three years, so I learned a lot from him, " Herbig said. "But I'm not really reading too much into it. I'm just working hard now, wherever they put me in at, I am going to do my best."
When the team arrived for organized team activities and minicamp, Herbig was the first-string center. That doesn't mean that he is guaranteed to keep that spot, but it is his position to lose. Frazier is an extremely talented rookie, and it's only a matter of time until he is manning Pittsburgh's offensive line. Until then, Herbig must rely on his knowledge and experience to carry the Steelers' five-man front.
