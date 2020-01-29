Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Steelers RB James Conner

The Steelers health issues in 2019 started with Ben Roethlisberger and took a deep dive with offensive stars like JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. Both third-year players entering their final year of their contract, expectations are to become the primary pieces for their respected positions in 2020.

Former Pittsburgh running back and current Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis, agrees. Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Bettis believes Conner has the ability to become a feature back, but sees another addition coming to the Steelers' backfield this offseason.

"The last couple years, he was splitting time and getting minimal opportunities," Bettis said on CBS HQ. "This year, he was a featured guy, 'We're gonna run you 25, 30 times,' and you see a special running back. I expect to see more of that next year. But I do think they're gonna bring another running back in a similar vein to really split some of those carries so that he's not the only one getting the 40 carries. They run it 45 times, but he may be taking 25 [carries], so they can lighten his load a little bit."

Bettis' biggest concern is Conner's inability to finish a complete season. After missing three games in 2018 and then six more last year, Conner enters his contract year without a complete season under his belt.

"If he can be healthy, I think he has a future," Bettis explained. "The key is, availability is part of what makes you a really good running back. If you're not available, then it's hard for a team to depend on you and build around you. So I think this year's gonna be very critical for him. Hopefully he can stay healthy and stay on the football field because when he is on the football field, he's really good."

Conner rushed only 114 times for 464 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2019. After nearly hitting 1,000 rushing in 2018, the former Pitt star was expected to be a significant part of the Steelers offense.

