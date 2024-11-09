Jets Writer Slams Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Right before the trade deadline the Pittsburgh Steelers were finally able to land a wide receiver after they spent the entire offseason and first half of the 2024 NFL Season looking for one. Mike Williams ended up being the answer for the Steelers and is set to make an immediate impact with the team.
That being said, the former New York Jet caught some flack from a Jets writer in his reaction to the trade. ESPN's Rich Cimini believes that Williams might not be the same player people expect him to be on the Steelers, calling him "diminished". Cimini appeared on the 93.7 The Fan PM Show by Joe Starkey to talk about the trade.
"I think he's a diminished player, is what it comes down to," Cimini said. “I mean, he's coming off a serious injury. He had the ACL [injury] last fall. I think it was late October when he had the injury. And he didn't have any OTAs, he did very little in training camp. They got him ready to go for opening day, which was ahead of schedule, and he just has not produced for the Jets."
His production with the Jets has not been what they had hoped, with 166 yards on twelve receptions on the year. The addition of the Davante Adams, who the Steelers tried unsuccessfully to land, diminished his role further and was one of the reasons he was available at the deadline in the first place.
The Steelers have needed someone like Williams since parting with Diontae Johnson, and with Johnson now in the division the need increased as the deadline loomed closer. Now with Williams on the team, defenses will put less pressure on George Pickens and allow for the offense to spread out a bit more than it has to this point.
