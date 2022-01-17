Skip to main content
Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

The future is uncertain between Joe Haden and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. 

The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. 

Haden posted on social media following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, thanking Steelers fans for their support throughout the years and telling the football world he's still ready to play next season. 

"Steelers Nation….. I love u Guys! The Love I have felt from day One here has been unbelievable and I can’t thank you guys enough," Haden wrote.

Defensive captain Cameron Heyward was asked about re-signing Haden following the Chiefs loss, and said like Tyson Alualu the year before, he hopes the Steelers bring back the trustworthy veteran.

"Joe is a guy that ever since he got here, I've been appreciative of him," Heyward said. "A guy like Joe Haden, he brings so much to the team that people don't even see." 

Haden played in jut 12 games this season due to a foot injury, but showed his veteran presence on multiple occasions, including a game-winning tackle against the Tennessee Titans. 

If not the Steelers, he's likely to receive a contract elsewhere this spring.

All Steelers

