October 4, 2021
Joe Haden Says He Wasn't Offsides on Blocked Field Goal by Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden responds to the blocked field goal that was called back.
Cornerback Joe Haden was called offsides on a play that resulted in the Pittsburgh Steelers blocking a Green Bay Packers field goal and returning it 75-yards for a touchdown. Haden took to social media after the game to state his case. 

Haden tweeted out that he was not offsides, which became a hot topic immediately following the play. Replay showed the call was very close but ultimately ended in the Packers re-doing their field goal attempt and making it. 

The Steelers went on to lose 27-17 after a play that would've given them the lead heading into halftime. Instead, the Steelers went down 17-10 and failed to score again until the fourth quarter. 

