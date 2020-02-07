JuJu Smith-Schuster "Sends It" in Cliff Diving Video

PITTSBURGH -- For the next three months players on the Steelers roster are free to do almost anything they'd like, with the expectation they'll take care of their bodies for the season.

Wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, has posted videos throughout the last month of him working on his body and training for his fourth NFL season. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, the Pro Bowler appears to be working hard while playing hard at the same time.

In a video posted on Twitter, Smith-Schuster fully "sends it" and cliff dives.

Before he jumps, Smith-Schuster says, "It's my contract year, send it," then proceeds to jump feet-first off the side of a waterfall.

You can't expect members of the Steelers coaching staff or front office to be pleased with the video, especially with the receiver joking about his contract year. Smith-Schuster is expected to take another step forward this fall after dealing with injuries in 2019.

Not that it didn't look like a good adrenaline rush, but for a player who's hoping to earn a multi-million dollar contract at the end of the 2020 season, showing good decisions off the field is pretty important.

