JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Jab at Steelers Ahead of Playoff Game

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is just happy to be on a winning team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't earn a postseason this year, but former wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did. And just before his first playoff game with the Kansas City Chiefs, he made it known how thrilled he was to be on "this side" of the field.

Smith-Schuster was asked to compare his emotions from this season being the No. 1 seed with the Chiefs versus losing the Kansas City with the Steelers last year.

"It feels good to be on this sideline," Smith-Schuster said. "It's amazing. Last year it was a tough situation coming in here and playing a great team. Now that I'm here and I'm going into this game, playing against another good team, it just feels good to be on this side of the ball."

The Steelers lost 42-21 to the Chiefs in the postseason last year, ending his stretch in Pittsburgh with an 0-3 playoff record.

Smith-Schuster did have a bounce-back season with the Chiefs, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. It was his highest receiving yards total since his second season with the Steelers.

Kansas City will square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

