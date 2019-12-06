Steelers James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster Out vs Cardinals

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers won't have JuJu Smith-Schuster or James Conner for the third-straight week because of injuries. As the team travels out west to play the Arizona Cardinals, they'll rely on a combination of young running backs and receivers to lead the way once again in Week 14.

Earlier this week, Smith-Schuster said his knee injury is something he's making progress on. The receiver said he just started running on his knee this week and "hopes" to be back by the end of the season.

"It is frustrating. Not being out there to help the guys make plays. I feel like I'm a huge part of this team, but at the same time I have to do what's right for my team and for me to get healthy," Smith-Schuster said. "Our guys will lead us to the playoffs and hopefully I'll be back in time to contribute to the end of the season or the playoffs."

Conner, who re-injured his shoulder in Week 11 against the Browns, has been timid to get back onto the field after only returning for less than a quarter in Cleveland. The running back has had to watch Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Samuels carry the load while he works to get back to 100%.

Conner considers himself 'day-to-day', and hopes to return to the team once fully healthy.

"I'm literally just taking it honestly day-by-day," Conner said. "However long that may be, I'm not gonna count it out until we know for sure."