Steeler
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster Out vs Cardinals

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers won't have JuJu Smith-Schuster or James Conner for the third-straight week because of injuries. As the team travels out west to play the Arizona Cardinals, they'll rely on a combination of young running backs and receivers to lead the way once again in Week 14. 

Earlier this week, Smith-Schuster said his knee injury is something he's making progress on. The receiver said he just started running on his knee this week and "hopes" to be back by the end of the season. 

"It is frustrating. Not being out there to help the guys make plays. I feel like I'm a huge part of this team, but at the same time I have to do what's right for my team and for me to get healthy," Smith-Schuster said. "Our guys will lead us to the playoffs and hopefully I'll be back in time to contribute to the end of the season or the playoffs."

Conner, who re-injured his shoulder in Week 11 against the Browns, has been timid to get back onto the field after only returning for less than a quarter in Cleveland. The running back has had to watch Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Samuels carry the load while he works to get back to 100%. 

Conner considers himself 'day-to-day', and hopes to return to the team once fully healthy.

"I'm literally just taking it honestly day-by-day," Conner said. "However long that may be, I'm not gonna count it out until we know for sure."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown sends an apology to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

0

Like Larry Fitzgerald, James Washington Is Playing with the 'Cards' He Was Dealt

Noah Strackbein
0

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, James Washington, is no stranger to the talents and career of Larry Fitzgerald.

Cameron Heyward: T.J. Watt "Better Get Defensive Player of the Year."

Noah Strackbein
1 0

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, T.J. Watt, won the November AFC Defensive Player of the Month, but his teammates know there's more to his season.

Druin Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Fill Remaining Holes

Donnie Druin
0

Welcome to the first installment of our mock draft series, where we predict what the Steelers will do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"In the NFL There's No Easy Teams": Keith Butler Knows Steelers Are No Stranger to Overlooking Teams

Noah Strackbein
0

According to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator, Keith Butler, the Arizona Cardinals aren't a team to overlook.

James Conner Isn't Ready to Shut His Season Down

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without running back, James Conner, for another week as he rehabs his shoulder.

Meet The Opponent: Steelers Take Trip to Desert in Showdown With Arizona Cardinals

Donnie Druin
0

Get an inside look at the Arizona Cardinals with an interview from Revenge of the Birds' John Venerable

Devlin Hodges Didn't Think 'Duck' Would Stick, but He's Glad It Did

Noah Strackbein
0

Devlin 'Duck' Hodges loves his role in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers love for their quarterback has made his time here even better.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Hopeful' to Return to Steelers Near Playoffs

Noah Strackbein
0

JuJu Smith-Schuster considers himself "week-to-week" as he tries to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maurkice Pouncey: Game Ball, 'Free Pouncey' Sweatshirts Were "Very Touching"

Noah Strackbein
0

Maurkice Pouncey's teammates showed plenty of support while their center missed two game with a suspension.