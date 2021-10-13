    • October 13, 2021
    JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Message to Steelers Fans Following Surgery

    The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver took a moment to thank fans.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent surgery on his dislocated shoulder on Wednesday, and afterwards, sent a heartfelt message to fans. 

    "There's no other way to say it, but I'm heartbroken that I'm going to be out the rest of the season," Smith-Schuster wrote. "It kills me to have worked had all year to help our team on the field and now have my season cut short five weeks in. I'll do everything in my power to recover and I'll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season."

    The Steelers receiver will be placed on Injured Reserve and is expected to miss the next four months before returning to any football activity. 

    Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers this season. He'll hit the free agent market again in 2022, but neither side has closed the door on a potential re-signing. 

